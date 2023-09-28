Rotterdam shooting
CVS walkout
Michael Gambon
Republican debate
Government shutdown
Business

Once rivals, now partners: Peloton and Lululemon to collaborate on connected fitness and apparel

FILE - This is the sign on a Lululemon store in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Interactive fitness company Peloton and athletic wear maker Lululemon have announced a five-year partnership, Thursday, Sept. 28, effectively closing the curtain on Lululemon's recently acquired connected fitness device, Mirror.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

FILE - This is the sign on a Lululemon store in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Interactive fitness company Peloton and athletic wear maker Lululemon have announced a five-year partnership, Thursday, Sept. 28, effectively closing the curtain on Lululemon’s recently acquired connected fitness device, Mirror.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By MATT OTT
 
Share

Peloton and athletic wear maker Lululemon have announced a five-year partnership, effectively closing the curtain on Lululemon’s recently acquired connected fitness device, Mirror.

The interactive fitness company steps in to become the exclusive digital fitness content provider for Lululemon, which in turn becomes the primary athletic apparel partner to New York-based Peloton.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Lululemon, known in its early days for mostly making yoga gear, broadened its athletic apparel offerings and then bought at-home exercise startup Mirror for $500 million in June of 2020, just months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lululemon’s challenge to Peloton in the connected fitness arena was short-lived. Lululemon said Wednesday that it would discontinue selling Mirror before the end of the year but would continue to provide service and support to users.

Other news
FILE - This long exposure photo shows traffic driving on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Traffic fatalities dropped 3.3% in the first half of the year compared with the prior-year period, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The agency said Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, that an estimated 19,515 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the first half of 2023. There were 20,190 fatalities in the first half of 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Traffic deaths declined 3.3% in the first half of the year, but Fed officials see more work ahead
FILE- In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Allegiant Travel, the parent company of the Allegiant budget airline announced Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 that CEO and director John Redmond resigned, effective immediately. The company isn't saying why he left. He's being replaced by the former CEO, Maury Gallagher, who held the job from 2003 until last year. Gallagher has been with Allegiant as majority owner since 2001, and was the CEO from 2003 until last year. (AP Photo/David Becker,File)
The CEO of Allegiant Air’s parent company is out after barely a year, replaced by the former boss
Dozens of people from all over the world line in front of the central registration center for asylum seekers in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Across Germany, officials are sounding the alarm that they are no longer in a position to accommodate migrants who are applying for asylum. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
EU struggles to update asylum laws three years on from a sweeping reform. And the clock is ticking

Mirror, which launched in 2018, sold a $1,500 interactive, 56-inch tall screen that streamed live and on-demand workout classes as well as immersive one-on-one personal training.

Beginning next month, Peloton retail and online stores will begin selling co-branded Lululemon apparel. In November, Lululemon studio all-access subscribers will be able to take Peloton classes for the same price they currently pay for Mirror offerings.

Peloton enjoyed incredible sales growth during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and its share price multiplied by more than five times in 2020 amid lockdowns. But sales of its pricey bikes and treadmills began to slow in 2021 as vaccines gave people more freedom to get out of their homes, including visits to the gym.

Early in 2022, CEO Barry McCarthy replaced Peloton founder John Foley to right a business that has had numerous stumbles, from marketing missteps to recalls. This spring, the company announced a significant rebrand, shedding its identity as a seller of luxury exercise bikes and equipment while shifting toward an image of a more inclusive health technology company.

Peloton shares rose about 2% Wednesday morning after jumping as much as 15% in off-hours trading after the partnership was announced late Wednesday. Trading at less than $5 per share early Thursday, they have lost about three-quarters of their value from 2023 highs of close to $18 in February. Shares peaked at around $171 each in early 2021.

Shares of Lululemon ticked down less than a quarter of one percent, to $378.30 in morning trading.