Malkin, Penguins surge past Flames with 5 goals in the third period for a 5-2 win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist during a five-goal third-period surge and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Saturday night.

Malkin tied Alexander Mogilny for third-most goals in NHL history among Russian-born players. Malkin, who scored his 473rd career goal, trails only Sergei Fedorov (483) and Alex Ovechkin (822) in goals scored among Russian-born players.

Bryan Rust scored twice, including a late empty-net goal, while Reilly Smith and Jake Guentzel also scored during Pittsburgh’s big third period comeback, as the Penguins won one night after shutting out Washington on the road.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 34 shots for Pittsburgh.

Nedeljkovic, who spent time with Detroit last season, made his first start for the Penguins. He’s played parts of six NHL seasons with Carolina and Detroit and was a finalist for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the league’s top rookie, in 2020-21.

Matt Coronato’s first NHL goal was scored on the power play for Calgary. Jonathan Huberdeau scored his first of the season for the Flames, who opened a five-game road trip.

Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves for the Flames.

Malkin took a drop pass from Smith at the right circle and he snuck a wrist shot under Markstrom’s arm at 14:14 of the third period for his milestone goal.

Rust tied the game at 1 just 18 seconds into the third period. Kris Letang’s shot off the end boards caromed to Rust, who tucked it behind Markstrom at the right post.

Smith gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead just 23 seconds later. Smith, an offseason acquisition, who won the Stanley Cup with Vegas last season, scored his second goal in as many games. He took a pass from Malkin and beat Markstrom with a one-timer from between the circles.

Guentzel put Pittsburgh in front 3-1 at 5:50 of the third period. Guetnzel, who has points in three straight games, took a pass from Letang and blasted a one-timer from the right faceoff dot. Guentzel, who scored 36 goals last season, is two goals away from 200 in his career.

Coronato opened the scoring at 18:22 of the second period with a power-play goal. The No. 13 overall pick in 2021 took a slot pass from Elias Lindholm and fired a one-timer behind Nedeljkovic from the bottom of the circle.

HANIFIN’S MILESTONE

Flames D Noah Hanifin became the 10th-youngest defenseman in NHL history to skate in 600 games on Saturday. Hanifin, who has 49 goals and 240 points, is the first player from the 2015 draft class to reach that mark.

The former No. 5 overall picked played his first 239 games in Carolina before a trade to Calgary ahead of the 2018-19 season.

UP NEXT

Flames: Continue a five-game road trip Monday at Washington.

Penguins: Visit Detroit on Wednesday.

