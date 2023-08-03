Dubas becomes Penguins general manager along with his duties as president of hockey operations

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows the interior of a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore., allegedly used by Negasi Zuberi. The FBI said Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that Zuberi, 29, who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in the cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. Zuberi who was arrested faces a federal interstate kidnapping charge, and authorities said they are looking for additional victims after linking him to sexual assaults in at least four more states. (FBI via AP)
Oregon kidnapping suspect
Sports

Dubas becomes Penguins general manager along with his duties as president of hockey operations

FILE - Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas speaks to media during an end-of-season availability in Toronto, on May 15, 2023. Kyle Dubas has decided not to hire a general manager to work under him as Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations, instead choosing to serve in that role, as well. The team announced the unsurprising development on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

FILE - Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas speaks to media during an end-of-season availability in Toronto, on May 15, 2023. Kyle Dubas has decided not to hire a general manager to work under him as Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations, instead choosing to serve in that role, as well. The team announced the unsurprising development on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

 
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Dubas has decided not to hire a general manager to work under him as Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations, instead choosing to serve in that role, as well.

The team announced the unsurprising development Thursday, along with the promotions of U.S. women’s star Amanda Kessel and retired NHL defenseman Trevor Daley to special assistant to the GM jobs. Dubas had been serving as interim GM.

“At this time, I feel it is best for continuity that I formally continue in both roles as president and general manager in the hockey operations department,” Dubas said. “We will continue to reevaluate the GM position, alongside all others in future off-seasons, to ensure that we are optimizing all facets of the department. We have a small but extremely dedicated management team here, and I have come to know each of them quite well over the last couple of months.”

Dubas joined the Penguins earlier this offseason after the Toronto Maple Leafs decided not to extend their longtime executive following a second-round exit. Dubas had been Toronto’s GM since 2018 after spending four years as an assistant with the storied franchise.

Other news
FILE -Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jason Zucker (16) plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The Arizona Coyotes signed former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker to a one-year deal and brought back three popular former players to kick off the free agency period. Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Coyotes sign Zucker, bring back 3 players to kick off free agency
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry protects his net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. The Pittsburgh Penguins decided to bring back two-time All-Star goaltender Tristan Jarry, signing him Saturday, July 1, 2023 to a $26.875 million, 5-year deal with a $5.375 million annual cap hit through 2028.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Penguins bring back goalie Jarry on a five-year deal, lure defenseman Graves away from New Jersey
FILE - Los Angeles Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) makes a save against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, April 17, 2023. On Saturday, July 1, the Ottawa Senators signed Korpisalo to a five-year contract worth $20 million. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Penguins keep Jarry and Senators sign Korpisalo as goalies shuffle around in NHL free agency

The 37-year-old replaced Brian Burke and Ron Hextall, who were fired after the Penguins missed the playoffs.

In announcing his decision Thursday, Dubas pointed out the team previously hired Jason Spezza as assistant GM and Vukie Mpofu as director of hockey operations and legal affairs to help him.

Kessel spent the last year in Pittsburgh’s executive management program. The Penguins say she “will become immersed in all facets of hockey operations and develop in all relevant areas of club management with increased focus on hockey research and development, player personnel and minor league operations.”

Daley had been a hockey operations adviser with the club for the past three seasons.

Pittsburgh also promoted Andy Saucier to director of pro personnel and Erik Heasley to director of minor league and amateur scouting.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL