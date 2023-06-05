Southern Miss heads to super regionals for second straight season

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Dustin Dickerson hit a go-ahead three-run homer in sixth inning and Southern Miss rallied for the fourth straight game to claim the Auburn Regional with an 11-7 victory over Pennsylvania on Monday.

Southern Miss (45-18) is headed to the super-regional round for the second straight season. The Golden Eagles will face Tennessee, who captured the Clemson Regional, on Friday.

Dickerson gave Southern Miss an 8-5 lead with his fourth home run of the regional — and 10th of the season.

Penn scored twice in the seventh before the Southern Miss offense got going, scoring three runs in its last three trips to the plate. Danny Lynch had an RBI single and Carson Paetow added a two-run double for a four-run lead.

Penn (34-16) also lost to Southern Miss 11-2 late Sunday night after left-handed pitcher Justin Storm retired 17 of the 18 hitters he faced. The Golden Eagles scored eight times in the final inning to defeat previously unbeaten Penn.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25