‘Made in Westmoreland’ celebrates Seton Hill’s 100th anniversary

Westmoreland County Historical Society’s annual “Made in Westmoreland” program will celebrate Seton Hill University’s 100-year history from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Greensburg school’s administration building.

Those attending can review a time line exhibit on the second floor’s wall.

Seton Hill archivist William Black will give an illustrated presentation in Room 206 at 6:30 p.m., followed by a walking tour of the campus’ significant buildings, according to a news release.

The historical society’s series highlights things “made” in Westmoreland County that have achieved regional, state or national significance, the release states.

The current “campus on the hill” was chartered in 1918 as a small, private school for women, according to its history.

The Pennsylvania Sisters of Charity bought the hilltop property in 1882, naming it in honor of Elizabeth Ann Seton, the order’s founder. The Saint Joseph’s Academy for Girls opened the next year. The Sisters of Charity founded the Seton Hill Schools, including music and art conservatories, in 1885, the release notes. In 1914, it became Seton Hill Junior College and, four years later, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania approved the school as a four-year institution of higher learning.

The university today is co-ed, with more than 2,000 students from across the U.S. and the world enrolled.

A shuttle bus to the administration building will be available from campus parking lots for the Sept. 18 event.

Reservations are requested by Sept. 17. Donations will be accepted for the program.

Details: 724-532-1935, ext. 210.