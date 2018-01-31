Pennsylvania pushes program to help landowners plug abandoned oil, gas wells

The state Department of Environmental Protection is hoping to entice landowners and developers to plug old, abandoned and potentially leaky gas wells with a “Good Samaritan” incentive.

State law protects groups and individuals from civil and environmental liability if they work alongside the DEP to plug abandoned wells themselves, rather than applying and waiting for the state to plug the well. The 1999 law has previously been used for abandoned-mine reclamation, but the state was trying to encourage landowners to use it on wells.

“They fund the plugging project, they carry it out, but they have to submit it to us,” said DEP spokeswoman Deb Klenotic. “This has been around for a while, but we’re trying to think of ways to get these old oil and gas wells plugged.”

If approved by the state, a plugging project can be protected from civil and environmental liability, though the owners can still be liable for injuries or damage due to recklessness, negligence or unlawful acts.

The DEP has already applied the program to two well-plugging projects in 2017, in Warren and Elk counties. A map of abandoned oil and gas wells across the state showed that many of the wells in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties were clustered near the border of the two, with others concentrated in Hempfield, the northern edges of Westmoreland County and Pittsburgh’s South Hills suburbs.

Pittsburgh-area owners and developers interested in the program can contact the Bureau of Oil and Gas Planning and Program Management’s Southwest District office at 412-442-4024.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.