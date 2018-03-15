FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ray Shetler Jr.'s acquittal in cop killing a rarity in Pennsylvania

By Rich Cholodofsky
 
When a Westmoreland County jury last week acquitted a New Florence man of murdering a St. Clair police officer, it marked only the fourth time a person charged with fatally shooting a law enforcement officer in Pennsylvania has been found not guilty since 1980.

Over that span, 83 law enforcement officers died by gunfire across the state. Those killings resulted in 51 trials involving 64 defendants, according to information from Officer Down Memorial Page, a nonprofit group based in Fairfax, Va., and Tribune-Review research.

More than 90 percent of those trials ended in convictions, and nearly all for murder.

Ray A. Shetler Jr. joined the few whose trials ended differently.

After six days of testimony and 20 hours of deliberations, jurors on Friday found Shetler, 33, not guilty of first-degree and third-degree murder for 54-year-old Lloyd Reed’s death in November 2015.

Prosecutors, who sought the death penalty against Shetler, claimed he fired three shots at the part-time police officer as he responded to a domestic violence call.

Eugene O’Donnell, a law professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, said acquittals in cases involving the death of a police officer are rare across the nation and the Shetler finding could have a lasting impact on the law enforcement community.

“There has been an undermining of police around the country. One of the things I see that is very alarming is the line between right and wrong is being ever more blurred. People think it’s the Wild West,” O’Donnell said.

Shetler claimed he acted in self-defense and was one of five witnesses, including his girlfriend, Kristen Luther, who testified on his behalf at the trial. Shetler and Luther claimed Reed fired first during the gun battle.

Evidence at trial revealed that Reed, who was in uniform, fired six shots and a Seward police officer fired once. Shetler claimed he fired his high-powered hunting rifle at a man he didn’t know was a police officer and felt threatened as he was approached in the dark in the front yard of the home.

Self-defense claims in police shootings have rarely been successful, according to Delores Jones-Brown, a professor of criminal justice at John Jay.

“This circumstance is extremely rare,” she said. “This is not a normal situation. The public has become more questioning of police behavior in terms of using deadly force.”

Shetler remained in jail Tuesday on $100,000 bond as he waits to be sentenced for convictions on two minor charges for stealing a truck as he attempted to flee after the shooting. Shetler faces a maximum sentence of up to seven years in prison.

Defense attorney Marc Daffner of Pittsburgh said Tuesday that his client has two prior minor convictions and could be released on probation or given credit for the more than two years he has served since his arrest.

Shetler’s family praised the verdict last week, saying they always believed he acted in self-defense.

Rosemarie Reed, the officer’s widow, told the Tribune-Review that she had no comment about the verdict. The jury foreman declined to comment.

Police groups reacted with outrage.

“An innocent man doesn’t flee the scene of a murder, lead police on a six-hour manhunt and get rid of their clothing and weapon,” said Les Neri, president of the Pennsylvania state lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police. “This is an absolute tragedy for Officer Reed’s family, his department and police officers everywhere.

“It’s unconscionable that a jury did not do the right thing in this senseless act of killing a police officer. A brave hero’s family is now left to relive this horror over again without receiving the justice they deserve and that his ultimate sacrifice demands.”

Randy Sutton, spokesman for Blue Lives Matter, a police support group based in Las Vegas, expressed even harsher criticism.

“The jury collectively didn’t have the combined IQ that equals triple digits,” Sutton said. “It devalues the life of every law enforcement official in this country. I’m shocked, and I’m disgusted.”

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.