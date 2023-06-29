Pennsylvania budget agreement is elusive as fiscal-year deadline nears

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
U.S. News

Pennsylvania budget agreement is elusive as fiscal-year deadline nears

FILE - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following the collapse of an elevated section of Interstate 95 after a tanker truck caught fire, June 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by the start of the new fiscal year on Saturday, July 1, as the Democrat works to balance Pennsylvania's politically divided Legislature in perhaps his biggest test yet of his political skills under the Capitol dome. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following the collapse of an elevated section of Interstate 95 after a tanker truck caught fire, June 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by the start of the new fiscal year on Saturday, July 1, as the Democrat works to balance Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature in perhaps his biggest test yet of his political skills under the Capitol dome. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The green dome sits atop the Pennsylvania Capitol where state lawmakers continue to negotiate on a budget with less than two days until the new fiscal year begins in Harrisburg, Pa., Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
2 of 2 | 

The green dome sits atop the Pennsylvania Capitol where state lawmakers continue to negotiate on a budget with less than two days until the new fiscal year begins in Harrisburg, Pa., Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MARC LEVY and BROOKE SCHULTZ
 
Share

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature appeared on track Thursday to start the state’s new fiscal year without a spending plan in place, with closed-door talks yielding optimism from Republicans, but discontent from Democrats.

For Shapiro, getting his first budget across the finish line is perhaps the biggest test yet of his political skills under the Capitol dome. Republicans have spoken positively of their discussions with Shapiro, but an agreement with Shapiro’s fellow Democrats has been elusive.

Democratic lawmakers have muted their criticism publicly. Still, many say they want more money for public schools and that they oppose a new private school “voucher” program that is backed by Republicans and supported by Shapiro.

Other news
FILE - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following the collapse of an elevated section of Interstate 95 after a tanker truck caught fire, June 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by the start of the new fiscal year on Saturday, July 1, as the Democrat works to balance Pennsylvania's politically divided Legislature in perhaps his biggest test yet of his political skills under the Capitol dome. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti, File)
What to Watch: Pennsylvania budget talks near deadline, and get contentious
Gov. Josh Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by Saturday’s start of the new fiscal year, as the Democrat works to balance Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature.
Mourners line up for the funeral for Pennsylvania State Police trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. at the Bayfront Convention Center, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Erie, Pa., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Rougeau Jr., 29, was killed and Lt. James Wagner, 45, was critically wounded in separate encounters before Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, was killed Saturday, June 17, police said. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)
Pennsylvania state trooper killed in ambush is lauded as a hero during funeral service
A Pennsylvania state trooper who was shot and killed earlier this month when he went to work on his day off after learning his barracks had been attacked by an armed man was lauded during his funeral as a hero who only wanted to serve his community.
Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in Norfolk Southern's Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2023. Spurred on by train derailments, some states with busy criss-crossing freight railroads are pursuing their own safety remedies rather than wait for federal action amid industry opposition and questions about whether they even have authority to make the changes. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
States clamp down on freight trains, fearing derailments and federal gridlock
Spurred on by train derailments, some states crisscrossed by busy freight railroads aren’t waiting for federal action to improve safety.
FILE 0 LGBT rights activist Sarah McBride speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Thursday, July 28, 2016. McBride, now a Delaware state Senator, announced Monday, June 26, 2023, she's running for the U.S. House of Representatives. Already the first openly transgender state senator elected in the country, she'd be the first transgender member of Congress if she wins in November. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
If this Delaware senator wins a US House seat, she’ll be the 1st trans member of Congress
Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride says she’s running for the U.S. House of Representatives. Already the first openly transgender state senator elected in the country, she’d be the first trans member of Congress if she wins in November.

The 2023-24 fiscal year begins Saturday. Budget negotiators have said little publicly about their private discussions.

“We would like the budget to be on time. But more than anything, we would like a budget to make significant investments in the Commonwealth that are necessary and needed,” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia, told reporters.

The last few days have become particularly contentious, as a constellation of public school advocates, including school boards and labor unions, have organized to oppose an emerging agreement between Shapiro and Republicans who control the Senate majority.

The contention centers on what Republicans call “lifeline scholarships,” using taxpayer dollars to pay for schoolchildren to go to private schools. Shapiro supports it.

But most Democratic lawmakers have long opposed what they call “vouchers” — including this program — and they have suggested that the Senate Republicans’ yet-to-be-published budget bill does not adequately fund public schools.

Without new spending authority in place by Saturday, the state is legally barred from making some payments, although a stalemate must typically last several weeks before any effect on services is felt.

In a long-term stalemate, the state is legally bound to make debt payments, cover Medicaid costs for millions of Pennsylvanians, issue unemployment compensation payments, keep prisons open and ensure state police are on patrol.

All state employees under Shapiro’s jurisdiction will continue to report to work as scheduled, and will be paid as scheduled, an administration spokesperson said.

If it becomes necessary, Shapiro’s administration may have to postpone payments to vendors, such as utilities, insurers, suppliers and landlords, and put off paying discretionary items, such as tax credits, grants and some public school aid.

For now, the state’s main bank account is flush with roughly $15 billion, as of close-of-business Monday. It is not in danger of running out of money and can make its legally required payments, a Treasury Department spokesperson said.

The state’s massive reserves — built up by inflation-juiced tax collections and federal pandemic subsidies — have eased spending decisions.

Meanwhile, a landmark court decision that found that Pennsylvania’s system of funding public schools violates the constitutional rights of students in poorer districts has emboldened Democratic lawmakers to demand far more money for public schools out of this year’s spending plan.

Republicans, meanwhile, warn of the possibility of a recession and long-term deficits to argue that the state must restrain spending.

___

On Twitter, follow Marc Levy at @timelywriter and follow Brooke Schultz at @beeschultz3.

___

Brooke Schultz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.