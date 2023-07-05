FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Allison Mack released from prison
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
FILE - The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse, in Energodar, Russian-occupied Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Ukraine and Russia accused each other Wednesday, July 5, 2023, of planning to attack the power plant, which is occupied by Russian troops, but neither side provided evidence to support their claims. (AP Photo/Libkos, File)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Ohtani leaves Angels game
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
U.S. News

Pennsylvania House Democrats eye a response to budget deal between governor, Senate GOP

FILE - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following the collapse of an elevated section of Interstate 95 after a tanker truck caught fire, June 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by the start of the new fiscal year on Saturday, July 1, as the Democrat works to balance Pennsylvania's politically divided Legislature in perhaps his biggest test yet of his political skills under the Capitol dome. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti, File)

FILE - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following the collapse of an elevated section of Interstate 95 after a tanker truck caught fire, June 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by the start of the new fiscal year on Saturday, July 1, as the Democrat works to balance Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature in perhaps his biggest test yet of his political skills under the Capitol dome. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By MARC LEVY and BROOKE SCHULTZ
 
Share

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania House Democrats were returning to the Capitol on Wednesday as they object to a budget deal between Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and Senate Republicans while state government is in its fifth day without full spending authority.

The holdup in the politically divided Legislature is primarily over education spending — including Shapiro’s support for a new private-school funding program Republicans support.

But that first-ever “voucher” program is opposed by Democrats, teachers’ unions and school boards.

Other news
Members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives attend a session at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pennsylvania to begin new fiscal year without budget plan in place
Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate are advancing spending legislation ahead of Saturday’s start of a new fiscal year, but they lack agreement with the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia, center, listens to a colleague speak at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pennsylvania budget agreement is elusive as fiscal-year deadline nears
Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature appear on track to start the state’s new fiscal year without a spending plan in place.
FILE - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following the collapse of an elevated section of Interstate 95 after a tanker truck caught fire, June 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by the start of the new fiscal year on Saturday, July 1, as the Democrat works to balance Pennsylvania's politically divided Legislature in perhaps his biggest test yet of his political skills under the Capitol dome. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti, File)
What to Watch: Pennsylvania budget talks near deadline, and get contentious
Gov. Josh Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by Saturday’s start of the new fiscal year, as the Democrat works to balance Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature.
FILE - Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023. Pennsylvania state lawmakers returned to session Monday, June 5 for a weeks-long slog to the July 1 fiscal year deadline, a stretch that could demonstrate whether Gov. Shapiro can advance his agenda in a politically divided Legislature as he works to establish himself in his freshman year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
Growing budget fight in divided Legislature could test Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state lawmakers returned to session Monday for a weekslong slog to the budget deadline, as House Democrats advanced a spending plan that could test whether Gov.

They say that sending more taxpayer money to private and religious schools makes no sense just months after a state judge ruled in a landmark case that Pennsylvania’s system of school funding is violating the rights of children in poorer school districts.

Rep. Tarik Khan, D-Philadelphia, said the court ruling makes it clear that boosting money for public schools — not private schools — must be a priority for lawmakers to try to wipe out disparities.

“Taking kids out of public schools and diverting resources that otherwise would have gone (to public schools) doesn’t make sense,” Khan said. “It doesn’t make sense to a lot of my fellow legislators.”

Rep. Ismail Smith-Wade-El, a Democrat from Lancaster County, said the Senate’s budget plan “undercut several key Pennsylvania values” in funding education. His constituents want more money for education, special education and mental health services in schools, he said.

“They didn’t ask for vouchers,” Smith-Wade-El said.

Shapiro’s insistence on including the money for private schools has surprised lawmakers, sown intraparty tension with his fellow Democrats and thrown a late curveball into budget negotiations.

House Democrats, in response, demanded some $750 million more in aid for public schools that Senate Republicans are unwilling to meet.

For their part, Republicans have described how closely they worked with Shapiro on a $45 billion budget plan and how they met every request he made during budget negotiations, adding hundreds of millions of dollars in spending that Shapiro sought try to sell the deal to House Democrats.

___

On Twitter, follow Marc Levy at @timelywriter and follow Brooke Schultz at @beeschultz3.

___

Brooke Schultz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.