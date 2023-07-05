(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
U.S. News

Township building used to store public works equipment explodes; no injuries reported

 
Share

MANHEIM, Pa. (AP) — An explosion at a building housing public works equipment in a Pennsylvania township destroyed the structure and heavily damaged some nearby homes, but no injuries were reported.

Officials in Lancaster County’s Rapho Township said six employees were coming to work but one smelled gas while entering and didn’t switch on the light or do anything that would cause a blast. Emergency responders were called at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday but an explosion occurred soon afterward.

Supervisor Jere Swarr said the building was used to store five trucks, graders and other roadwork equipment, all of which were destroyed. Mastersonville fire department assistant chief Jeff Siegrist said fire crews were still trying to extinguish some remaining flames.

Other news
FILE - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following the collapse of an elevated section of Interstate 95 after a tanker truck caught fire, June 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by the start of the new fiscal year on Saturday, July 1, as the Democrat works to balance Pennsylvania's politically divided Legislature in perhaps his biggest test yet of his political skills under the Capitol dome. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti, File)
Pennsylvania House Democrats eye a response to budget deal between governor, Senate GOP
Pennsylvania House Democrats are returning to the Capitol as they object to a budget deal between Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and Senate Republicans.
FILE - U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks before President Joe Biden about his infrastructure agenda while announcing funding to upgrade Philadelphia's water facilities and replace lead pipes, Feb. 3, 2023, at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia. Casey's campaign said Wednesday, July 5, that he raised over $4 million in the last three months, his best fundraising quarter ever as he awaits a Republican challenger to his re-election bid in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Pennsylvania Democrat Bob Casey lands his best fundraising quarter in his Senate reelection campaign
Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey’s campaign says he raised more than $4 million in the last three months — his best fundraising quarter ever.
Members of the Daniels drag family pose for a photograph during their "Daniels Family Values" drag show at the Heritage Restaurant in Shamokin, Pa., Saturday, April 16, 2022. They are, from left, Xander Valentine, aka Gwen Bobbie; Harpy Daniels, aka Joshua Kelley; Alexus Daniels, Tequila Daniels, aka Tony Nahodil, and Trixy Valentine, aka Jacob Kelley. Lawmakers in many red states are pushing to restrict drag, yet deep in Pennsylvania coal country, performers in the Daniels drag family are firmly woven in the fabric of the larger community. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Drag queens are out, proud and loud in a string of coal towns, from a bingo hall to blue-collar bars
In red communities across America, lawmakers are pushing to restrict drag performances and, in some cases, broader trans and gay rights.
Members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives attend a session at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pennsylvania to begin new fiscal year without budget plan in place
Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate are advancing spending legislation ahead of Saturday’s start of a new fiscal year, but they lack agreement with the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Lori Shenk, the township’s emergency management coordinator, said the nearby municipal building had also been damaged and an alternate location for township business was being sought.

A state police fire marshal was at the scene investigating the cause of the blast, which hadn’t yet been determined, she said. The extent of the damage was still being determined. The Red Cross was on hand to aid families evacuated from nearby homes.