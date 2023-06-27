A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Kits to help ID children who go missing to be given out by schools, under Pennsylvania bill

 
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Families of first-grade students in Pennsylvania would be supplied with identification kits that could help assist police investigations if the children ever go missing, under a bill passed by the state Senate on Tuesday.

The bill passed 34-15 and now goes on to the state House for consideration.

Under the measure, schools would be required to distribute free kits — which include materials for fingerprinting, DNA collection and more — to first-grade students by Nov. 15 each school year.

The information would not be included in any state or national database, sponsors said.

The program would start next school year. Funding for the program is dependent on what the Legislature earmarks for it. With about 118,000 first-graders in the state, sponsors estimate it could cost a total of $350,000 annually for the kits.

Parents would be able to complete the kits and store them privately. They could turn them over to help law enforcement if their child were to go missing.