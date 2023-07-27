Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war
U.S. News

Pennsylvania man arrested in 2007 killing after informant comes forward, authorities say

Charles Earl Ream, is taken into custody on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Derry, Pa. Ream is charged with homicide, robbery, burglary and theft in the March 2007 death of 22-year-old Samantha Lang. (Renatta Signorini /Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)
Charles Earl Ream, is taken into custody on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Derry, Pa. Ream is charged with homicide, robbery, burglary and theft in the March 2007 death of 22-year-old Samantha Lang. (Renatta Signorini /Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)
Charles Earl Ream, is taken into custody on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Derry, Pa. Ream is charged with homicide, robbery, burglary and theft in the March 2007 death of 22-year-old Samantha Lang. (Renatta Signorini /Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)
Charles Earl Ream, is taken into custody on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Derry, Pa. Ream is charged with homicide, robbery, burglary and theft in the March 2007 death of 22-year-old Samantha Lang. (Renatta Signorini /Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)
 
DERRY, Pa. (AP) — A longtime suspect in the death of a woman whose body was found in her Pennsylvania home 16 years ago has now been charged with homicide and several other counts.

Charles Earl Ream, 53, of Latrobe was arrested Wednesday and remains jailed without bail. Court officials said there was not a defense lawyer on file to represent him and a text seeking comment was sent to his phone.

Ream is charged with homicide, robbery, burglary and theft in the March 2007 death of 22-year-old Samantha Lang.

Lang was last seen alive about 24 hours before a friend found her body surrounded by a pool of blood in her living room. Lang’s skull had been fractured, her throat was cut and her left ring finger was broken. The home — which authorities have described in court papers as a hub for drug activity — was ransacked and had a strong odor of marijuana.

Ream was initially questioned by police because he was known to be one of the last people seen with her. Ream told police he met with Lang at her home and ultimately bought three bags of heroin from her, authorities said.

An unidentified male informant spoke with investigators “multiple times” over the years and told them he talked with Ream around the time Lang was killed. He said Ream described killing the woman but said he had only gone there to break her fingers in order to learn where she kept her drugs.

Two months ago, a female informant told police she had overheard Ream telling others that he “did it” and “made a mistake,” according to court documents. She told police Ream said, “I have a daughter now,” and, “I don’t want to get in trouble for something I was involved in from the past.”