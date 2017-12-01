Uber hack disclosed info of at least 13,000 drivers in Pennsylvania, AG says

The recently disclosed hack at Uber compromised the personal information of at least 13,000 drivers in Pennsylvania, said state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is demanding more information from the company.

Shapiro has asked to know exactly when Uber discovered the attack, the number of drivers and riders affected in Pennsylvania and nationwide and what sort of data was compromised. Uber has about 40,000 drivers in Pennsylvania.

“These kinds of breaches will keep happening — and Americans and Pennsylvanians will keep seeing their personal and financial information compromised — until we force these companies to change the way they do business,” Shapiro said in a statement. “We need to require change in corporate culture and put consumers’ security ahead of profits.”

Uber disclosed a week ago that in 2016 hackers stole personal information from 57 million people in its system. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said that credit card or bank account numbers, Social Security numbers or dates of birth were not compromised.

Uber has said it takes the hack seriously and the company is happy to answer any questions from regulators.

“We are committed to changing the way we do business, putting integrity at the core of every decision we make, and working hard to regain the trust of consumers,” an Uber spokesman wrote in an email.

Uber is notifying Pennsylvania drivers affected by the hack through regular mail and email. The company is also monitoring compromised accounts, having them flagged for signs of fraud and offering free credit monitoring.

Shapiro’s Bureau of Consumer Protection sent a letter to Uber demanding information by Dec. 15. The information provided by Uber will be used to determine if the company violated the state’s Breach of Personal Information Notification Act, which requires prompt notification of data breaches, or the state’s Consumer Protection Law.

Shapiro asked drivers or riders who believe their data was compromised to call the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555, email scams@attorneygeneral.gov,or file a complaint online.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.