Pennsylvania’s industrial hemp program growing with state support

 
Pennsylvania hopes to expand its hemp-growing program this year to nearly 1,000 acres across the state, the Department of Agriculture said.

Westmoreland County got in on the ground floor of the program last year, when the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. signed a $1 lease agreement with Pittsburgh-based Commonwealth Alternative Medicinal Options.

Now, the state is expanding the program from the 14 industrial hemp research permits granted in 2017 to the 39 applications recently approved by the agriculture department. Those original projects covered 36 total acres.

“We’re pleased with the response and the enthusiasm around this promising and versatile crop. And we’re especially pleased that so many of our first-year growers have committed to continue their research,” state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.

The 39 approved projects will be conducted across 25 counties, including Westmoreland, Somerset and Washington counties in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Permits will be issued to successful applicants who submit a $2,000 permit fee, after which the department’s Bureau of Plant Industry will submit seed orders to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, which regulates hemp seed imports.

Although hemp is the same species of plant as marijuana, it is mainly grown for fiber and seed and must maintain a concentration of the psychoactive chemical THC below the 0.3 percent legal threshold, the department said.

Pennsylvania’s Industrial Hemp Research Pilot Program, launched in December 2016, was made possible by the 2014 federal Farm Bill, which allowed researchers and individual growers to apply for state permits to grow industrial hemp for research purposes.

Among the first-year projects approved by the state was a small grow operation at the Westmoreland I-70 Industrial Park. Officials involved with the county project could not be reached for comment Monday.

Industrial hemp was grown commercially in the United States and in Pennsylvania through the World War II era, but became regulated along with marijuana in the 1950s and ‘60s, prohibiting its cultivation, according to the department.

A 2015 report from the Congressional Research Service found that hemp is used in more than 25,000 products worldwide, including automotive interiors, textiles, paper, foods, beverages and nutritional supplements among others, the department said. China and Canada dominate hemp production today, with the United States being the world’s largest importer of the cash crop.

“Hemp has a very long history in Pennsylvania, and although it had been missing from the landscape for a generation, it has found new life in the commonwealth,” Redding said. “Allowing research was a good first step, but the potential of this crop warrants the federal government allowing more extensive production. Legitimizing industrial hemp will give entrepreneurs the assurance they need to invest in this industry.”

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.