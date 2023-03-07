Speaker sets vote during May primary to fill House vacancy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A special election to fill a state House vacancy in a Republican-leaning district was scheduled on Tuesday to take place during the May primary.

Democratic Speaker Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia announced that the vote to succeed former Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver will take place on May 16.

Schlegel Culver, a Republican, resigned from the House after winning a special election in January to fill a state Senate vacancy.

The House district includes parts of Montour and Northumberland counties in central Pennsylvania.

Democrats currently hold a one-seat state House majority, although the open Schlegel Culver seat means the effective margin is temporarily 102-100.

Rep. Mike Zabel, a Democrat from Delaware County accused of sexual harassment, said last week he’s not quitting but did not vote on legislation Tuesday.

The Republican majority in the Senate is 28-22.