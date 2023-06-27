Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
Politics

Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law is upheld again, as court rules against Republican challenge

By MARC LEVY
 
Share

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state court on Tuesday rejected the latest Republican effort to throw out the presidential battleground state’s broad mail-in voting law that has become a GOP target following former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud.

It is the latest of several refusals by a state court to invalidate Pennsylvania’s 2019 mail-in voting law, enacted barely months before the COVID-19 pandemic began and Trump began attacking mail-in voting.

In the lawsuit filed last year, 14 current and former Republican state lawmakers said the court must invalidate the law because two earlier court decisions triggered a provision written that says the law is “void” if any of its requirements are struck down in court.

Other news
Mourners line up for the funeral for Pennsylvania State Police trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. at the Bayfront Convention Center, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Erie, Pa., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Rougeau Jr., 29, was killed and Lt. James Wagner, 45, was critically wounded in separate encounters before Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, was killed Saturday, June 17, police said. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)
Pennsylvania state trooper killed in ambush is lauded as a hero during funeral service
A Pennsylvania state trooper who was shot and killed earlier this month when he went to work on his day off after learning his barracks had been attacked by an armed man was lauded during his funeral as a hero who only wanted to serve his community.
Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in Norfolk Southern's Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2023. Spurred on by train derailments, some states with busy criss-crossing freight railroads are pursuing their own safety remedies rather than wait for federal action amid industry opposition and questions about whether they even have authority to make the changes. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
States clamp down on freight trains, fearing derailments and federal gridlock
Spurred on by train derailments, some states crisscrossed by busy freight railroads aren’t waiting for federal action to improve safety.
FILE 0 LGBT rights activist Sarah McBride speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Thursday, July 28, 2016. McBride, now a Delaware state Senator, announced Monday, June 26, 2023, she's running for the U.S. House of Representatives. Already the first openly transgender state senator elected in the country, she'd be the first transgender member of Congress if she wins in November. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
If this Delaware senator wins a US House seat, she’ll be the 1st trans member of Congress
Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride says she’s running for the U.S. House of Representatives. Already the first openly transgender state senator elected in the country, she’d be the first trans member of Congress if she wins in November.
FILE - A sign for Gettysburg College stands on April 7, 2021, in Gettysburg, Pa. Two years after Shannon Keeler, a former Gettysburg College student, finally saw charges filed over her 2013 campus sexual assault, the man suspected of sending her a Facebook messages that said, “So I raped you,” — Ian Cleary — remains on the run in 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Campus assault suspect eludes arrest for 2 years, after ‘So I raped you’ Facebook message
It’s been two years since officials in Pennsylvania armed with a startling Facebook message that said, “So I raped you,” filed charges in a 2013 sexual assault at Gettysburg College.

The law has a requirement that voters must hand-write a date on the outer envelope of their mail-in ballot in order for the ballot to be counted. The Republicans argued that the two earlier court decisions refused to enforce the hand-written date requirement — meaning the law should be thrown out.

But the Commonwealth Court, in a 24-page opinion, unanimously found that the court decisions did not invalidate “the dating provision” of the law. It dismissed the lawsuit, in favor of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration and the national and state Democratic parties.

Democrats hailed the ruling for protecting the opportunity to vote by mail. Shapiro’s administration said over the past three years, more than 7.5 million Pennsylvanians have voted by mail.

“We are pleased that today’s court ruling allows all eligible voters to continue exercising their fundamental right to vote using this secure, accessible method,” Shapiro’s administration said in a statement.

Greg Teufel, the lawyer for the 14 Republican lawmakers, said he expects to appeal to the state Supreme Court, which has twice upheld the mail-in voting law against previous Republican-backed challenges.

In an interview, Teufel said he disagreed with the court’s rationale, saying that the court is ignoring the plain language of the law.

“They’re sidestepping a critical issue, just pretending they don’t see it,” Teufel said.

___

On Twitter, follow Marc Levy at @timelywriter.