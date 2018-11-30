Pittsburgh man arrested in connection with South Side bank robbery

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, ATF and US Marshal’s Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force have arrested a suspect in an Oct. 20, 2018 bank robbery in the South Side.

Daryle Matthew Devlin, 27, of Pittsburgh, was arrested just before 4 p.m. Monday. He will be charged with robbery, receiving stolen property, and unrelated felony drug charges.

Devlin is accused of the robbing the Farmer’s National Bank at the 1800 block of East Carson Street.

Police alleged Devlin entered the bank and demanded money. He then walked out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

The police computer crimes unit has provided surveillance video showing Devlin and police asked for the public’s help to find him late last month.

Devlin was to be arraigned.