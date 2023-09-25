Josh McDaniel
Russia - Ukraine war
Free COVID Tests
Government shutdown
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
U.S. News

Pennsylvania state trooper charged with using job to apprehend, forcibly commit ex-girlfriend

 
Share

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper was charged with felony strangulation and several misdemeanors after he used his position in law enforcement to forcibly restrain and involuntarily commit his ex-girlfriend to a psychiatric facility, according to court documents.

Ronald K. Davis, 37, was also charged with unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, official oppression, and recklessly endangering another person. The charges stem from Aug. 21, when he petitioned for an involuntary mental health commitment for his ex-girlfriend, saying she was suicidal based on text messages he received.

Davis then used the approved commitment document to restrain her without authorization from his supervisor, according to a police affidavit.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police said Monday that Davis was suspended without pay after the charges were filed on Thursday.

Other news
In this image provided by Equi-Photo, Saudi Crown, right, ridden by Florent Geroux, wins the Pennsylvania Derby horse race, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Parx Racing in Bensalem, Pa. (Bill Denver/Equi-Photo via AP)
Saudi Crown wins $1 million Pennsylvania Derby on sloppy track
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the night before in East Palestine, Ohio, still on fire at mid-day, Feb. 4, 2023. On Wednesday, Sept. 20, President Joe Biden ordered federal agencies to continue holding Norfolk Southern accountable for its February derailment in eastern Ohio and appoint a FEMA official to oversee East Palestine's recovery, but he still stopped short of declaring a disaster. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Biden says Norfolk Southern must be held accountable for Ohio derailment but won’t declare disaster
FILE - Law enforcement officers escort Danilo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale Pa., Sept. 13, 2023. A series of security improvements are planned at a jail in Pennsylvania following the brazen escape of a murderer who eluded law enforcement for two weeks before his capture earlier this month. The Chester County prison board on Wednesday, Sept. 20 unanimously approved plans to fully enclose the exercise yards at the facility in Pocopson with solid walls and a roof. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
Jail where murderer Danilo Cavalcante escaped plans to wall off yard and make other upgrades

Jay Nigrini, an attorney for Davis, said that he was troubled by Davis being denied bail and had filed a motion to get him released on bail.

“We are confident once all of the facts come to light, Mr. Davis committed no crime but was seeking to protect a troubled young woman who was in need of immediate medical attention,” he said in a phone interview Monday.

Davis located the woman and did not explain to her why she was being restrained, leading to a physical altercation in which he drove her to the ground and subdued her, according to the charging documents. The woman was committed to a psychiatric facility for 72 hours.

The charging documents state that the text messages Davis used to secure the official documentation were part of a larger context that “revealed her frustration with Trooper Davis and his controlling behavior (and her desire to break off the relationship), not a true desire to harm herself.”

Trooper Davis’ omission was critical in the securing of the Involuntary Mental Health Commitment, the affidavit said.

Davis has been a state trooper since 2015 and is stationed in Jonestown, Pennsylvania.