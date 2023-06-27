Pennsylvania state trooper killed in ambush is lauded as a hero during funeral service

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
U.S. News

Pennsylvania state trooper killed in ambush is lauded as a hero during funeral service

Mourners line up for the funeral for Pennsylvania State Police trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. at the Bayfront Convention Center, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Erie, Pa., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Rougeau Jr., 29, was killed and Lt. James Wagner, 45, was critically wounded in separate encounters before Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, was killed Saturday, June 17, police said. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)

Mourners line up for the funeral for Pennsylvania State Police trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. at the Bayfront Convention Center, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Erie, Pa., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Rougeau Jr., 29, was killed and Lt. James Wagner, 45, was critically wounded in separate encounters before Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, was killed Saturday, June 17, police said. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper who was shot and killed earlier this month when he went to work on his day off after learning his barracks had been attacked by an armed man was laid to rest Tuesday during a funeral where the state’s governor and his colleagues lauded him as a hero who only wanted to serve his community.

Jacques “Jay” F. Rougeau Jr., 29, a native of Corry who lived in Mifflintown, was shot June 17 by Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, authorities have said. Stine also critically wounded another trooper that day in a separate incident before he was shot and killed himself after a manhunt and a fierce gunbattle with law enforcement. Stine’s motive remains under investigation.

Rougeau was killed by a gunshot through the windshield of his patrol car as he drove down a road in Walker Township, not far from the state police barracks. He had been a trooper since 2021 and was the 104th member of the state police to be killed in the line of duty.

Other news
FILE - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following the collapse of an elevated section of Interstate 95 after a tanker truck caught fire, June 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by the start of the new fiscal year on Saturday, July 1, as the Democrat works to balance Pennsylvania's politically divided Legislature in perhaps his biggest test yet of his political skills under the Capitol dome. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti, File)
What to Watch: Pennsylvania budget talks near deadline, and get contentious
Gov. Josh Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by Saturday’s start of the new fiscal year, as the Democrat works to balance Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature.
Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in Norfolk Southern's Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2023. Spurred on by train derailments, some states with busy criss-crossing freight railroads are pursuing their own safety remedies rather than wait for federal action amid industry opposition and questions about whether they even have authority to make the changes. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
States clamp down on freight trains, fearing derailments and federal gridlock
Spurred on by train derailments, some states crisscrossed by busy freight railroads aren’t waiting for federal action to improve safety.
FILE 0 LGBT rights activist Sarah McBride speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Thursday, July 28, 2016. McBride, now a Delaware state Senator, announced Monday, June 26, 2023, she's running for the U.S. House of Representatives. Already the first openly transgender state senator elected in the country, she'd be the first transgender member of Congress if she wins in November. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
If this Delaware senator wins a US House seat, she’ll be the 1st trans member of Congress
Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride says she’s running for the U.S. House of Representatives. Already the first openly transgender state senator elected in the country, she’d be the first trans member of Congress if she wins in November.
FILE - A sign for Gettysburg College stands on April 7, 2021, in Gettysburg, Pa. Two years after Shannon Keeler, a former Gettysburg College student, finally saw charges filed over her 2013 campus sexual assault, the man suspected of sending her a Facebook messages that said, “So I raped you,” — Ian Cleary — remains on the run in 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Campus assault suspect eludes arrest for 2 years, after ‘So I raped you’ Facebook message
It’s been two years since officials in Pennsylvania armed with a startling Facebook message that said, “So I raped you,” filed charges in a 2013 sexual assault at Gettysburg College.

Speaking at the service, Gov. Josh Shapiro said Rougeau had “a servant’s heart” and lived a life of purpose as a dedicated trooper who loved cheering on Penn State football, playing pickup basketball at the Corry YMCA and mentoring kids during youth basketball games.

“In every part of his life, Jay wanted to give back and serve others,” Shapiro said,

Rougeau’s funeral was held at a packed Bayfront Convention Center in Erie. He will be buried in Mifflintown during a private ceremony that will be held later this year.

Lt. James Wagner, 45, the other trooper shot by Stine, remains hospitalized in critical condition. The father of three sons, he enlisted in the state police in 2020 and was assigned as the station commander at Troop G/Bedford Station.