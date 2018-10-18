FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

2 Western Pa. men charged with theft for allegedly owing $5,000 each to turnpike

By Megan Guza
 
Share

Two men who owe more than $5,000 apiece in unpaid turnpike tolls and fees face theft charges, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

Andrew Betts of Plum and Christopher Visco of Irwin both face one count of theft of services, according to charges filed against them by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and approved by the DA.

Betts, allegedly used the turnpike in Warrendale 97 times between March 1, 2017, and May 29, 2018, according to the criminal complaint, racking up $2,079 in unpaid tolls and $3,835 in fees for a total of $5,936, according to the complaint.

Other news
Leo Carlsson puts on an Anaheim Ducks jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
FILE - Morris Griffin, of Los Angeles, speaks during the public comment portion of the Reparations Task Force meeting in Sacramento, Calif., on March 3, 2023. California's first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work Thursday, June 29, 2023, with the formal submission to lawmakers of a final report that includes dozens of recommendations on how the state can apologize and compensate Black residents for decades of discriminatory practices and policies. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)
California Black reparations task force concludes historic 2-year work
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.

Visco used the same stretch of turnpike 111 times between Aug. 1, 2014, and Oct. 2, 2014, according to the criminal complaint filed against him. He owes $2,044 in tolls and $4,440 in fees for a total of $6,484 in unpaid turnpike charges, according to the complaint.

Both criminal complaints indicate “numerous attempts” were made to contact Betts and Visco regarding their unpaid tolls.

Preliminary hearings for both are scheduled for Nov. 7 in front of Magisterial District Judge William Wagner, court records show. Neither had an attorney listed.

Mike Manko, spokesman for the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, said the charges come at the request of the Turnpike Commission as part of an effort to go after turnpike toll scofflaws with criminal charges.

A woman from Mount Joy pleaded guilty in July to not paying turnpike tolls on more than 1,600 trips over five years. The woman racked up more than $92,000 in unpaid tolls and fees. She paid $10,149 to the turnpike commission and was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.