U.S. News

Freight train derails in southeast Pennsylvania, but no known injuries or hazards

Barren Hill Fire Police block a local intersection after a train derailment on Monday morning, July 17, 2023. (Alexandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A freight train derailment in southeast Pennsylvania early Monday spurred precautionary evacuations, but officials said no injuries were reported and there was no known hazard to the public.

The 40-car CSX train, which was operating on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, derailed around 4:50 a.m. in a wooded area Whitemarsh Township. CSX said at least 16 cars went off the tracks, but local officials later said 15 cars had derailed.

Twelve nearby homes were evacuated shortly after the derailment was reported “out of an abundance of caution,” Whitemarsh Township Police Chief Christopher Ward said. Those residents were allowed to return to their homes around 9:30 a.m.

Other news
General view of part of the village of Brienz-Brinzauls below the rockfall "Brienzer Rutsch", in Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. On Thursday night, a large part of the rock masses fell towards the village. The rock masses just missed the village and left behind a meter-high deposit on the main road near the school building. No one was injured since the village was evacuated on May 12. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)
Mass of rock slides down Swiss mountainside above evacuated village, narrowly missing settlement
Authorities say a huge mass of rock slid down a mountainside above a Swiss village that was evacuated last month, stopping just short of the settlement.
Firefighters help passengers near a train tunnel after a a fire broke out in a train forcing rescuers to evacuate the 151 people on board, in Fritzens near Innsbruck, Austria, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Georg Koechler/Zoom.Tirol via AP)
Authorities recover train from Austrian tunnel after fire forces evacuation
A train is being recovered from an Austrian tunnel where it got stuck when a fire broke out, forcing rescuers to evacuate the 151 people on board.
FILE - Residential buildings stand in front of the "Brienzer Rutsch" the rockfall danger zone in Brienz-Brinzauls, Switzerland, Friday, May 12, 2023. Residents of a Swiss village that faces a threat of a massive rockslide have been allowed back for the first time since they were evacuated on May 12 — but only for 90-minute visits. Local authorities allowed visits on Wednesday, June 7 to Brienz, home to less than 100 people, so that people could get essential things from their houses, for example. (AP Photo/Arnd Wiegmann, file)
Residents briefly allowed back into rockslide-threatened Swiss village
BERLIN (AP) — Residents of a Swiss village under threat from a massive rockslide were allowed back Wednesday for the first time since they were evacuated last month, but only for 90-minute visits.
Nigerians who were evacuated from Sudan arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria, Friday, May 5, 2023. Many Africans escaping the conflict in Sudan that erupted with little warning last month faced a long wait - three weeks for some - to get out and severe challenges on the way as their governments stuggled to mobilize resources. (AP Photo/Gbemiga Olamikan)
‘I thought I was done': Africans evacuated from Sudan conflict share their stories
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Pauline Hungwe huddled in the bathroom of her apartment in Sudan, terrified and only peeking out of a window for a second to see the walls of nearby buildings disintegrate as they were hit by artillery fire.

Silicone pellets leaked from at least one train car, Whitemarsh police said, but they posed no risk to the public. Among the other derailed cars, five contained urea, a liquid fertilizer, and another had tetrachloroethylene, which is used as a dry cleaning agent and metal degreasing solvent. At least two other cars were empty.

The cause of the derailment was under investigation, but a CSX spokesperson said it may have been “weather related.”

Norfolk Southern — and the entire rail industry — has been under intense scrutiny since one of its trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio, creating towering black smoke, forcing evacuations and raising environmental worries.