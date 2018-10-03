Pa. National Guard head to visit Sewickley, Moon

The leader of Pennsylvania’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will be touring the region Oct. 10 - including stops in Sewickley and Moon.

Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, the Pa. Adjutant General, will tour three veteran-owned farms/agribusinesses as part of en event sponsored by the Pennsylvania Veteran Farming Project.

The idea behind the tour is to highlight the contributions of those who serve and continue to serve by helping to feed their communities, according to a news release.

Carrelli is responsible for the command, control and supervision of National Guard units - Army and Air - allocated to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, six state-owned veterans’ homes, and programs for Pennsylvania’s nearly 820,000 veterans.

At 11:30 a.m., Carrelli will visit the Bridgeside Market in Sewickley. Its owner, Mike Modugno is an Army veteran who completed a VA on-farm apprenticeship prior to opening the market.

At 1:15 p.m.. he will visit the Forever Heart Farm in Moon where heritage pigs and sheep are raised by Navy veteran Rob Mowery.

Carrelli’s tour of the region also includes a stop at the Pleasant Lane Farm in Unity, Westmoreland County,a third-generation farm owned and operated by the Frye family representing the United States Marine Corps and Pa. National Guard.