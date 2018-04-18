Snow expected to hit Western Pennsylvania could be a last blast

Snow showers will blast the Pittsburgh region again on Thursday, extending what feels like an endless winter. But it won’t be for long, according to the National Weather Service.

After reaching a high in the mid-50s Wednesday, temperatures will plummet to the mid-30s at night. Thursday, rain will turn to snow and temperatures will move into the low 40s.

The spring snow, often known as “white rain” or “snow globe” snow, will “look pretty falling but won’t accumulate or impact roadways,” said Tim Axford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon.

A northwest flow of cold air from Canada and the Midwest has been the culprit behind chilly temperatures that have been four degrees below average for April so far, according to Axford.

Since April 1, the region has been plagued by below normal temperatures, with 12 of the last 17 days being colder than average, he said.

The normal high for this time of year is 63 degrees, according to Axford.

The weather service predicts a gradual warm-up and dry-out Friday with sunny skies and a high near 46 degrees. Highs over the weekend will hit 54 on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday.

No snow is in the forecast for the next week, Axford said.

However, he added, “we’ve gotten snow in May before.”

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.