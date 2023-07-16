A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Sports

Brewers shut out Reds for 3rd straight game, take sole NL Central lead with 3-0 win

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, left, and Joey Wiemer, right, celebrate after a win over the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams reacts after a play made by Andruw Monasterio on a ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich breaks his bat as he grounds out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' Owen Miller celebrates with teammates after his solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' Owen Miller, left, celebrates with Tyrone Taylor (15) after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell, left, questions a call during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' Blake Perkins, left, steals second base as Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India, front right, cannot field a throw during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor, left, steals second base ahead of a tag by Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, center, is forced out at second base as Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain (9) throws to first base for a double play during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz throws out Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Freddy Peralta combined with three relievers on a one-hitter, Christian Yelich homered on the game’s first pitch and Milwaukee shut out the Cincinnati Reds for the third straight game, a 3-0 win Saturday night that gave the Brewers sole possession of the NL Central lead.

Playing six straight games against the Reds, Milwaukee (51-42) has won four of the first five. The Brewers tied the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto for the major league shutouts lead with 10.

“I don’t care who you’re playing, you shut out a team three times in a row, that’s great work,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s been the same story — six innings from the starter and three great innings from the relievers. They’ve done a great job.”

Jake Fraley had the Reds’ only hit, a broken-bat infield single with one out in the fourth. Cincinnati (50-43) has managed just seven hits in its last three games, none for extra bases.

Peralta (6-7) won for the first time since May 21 after going 0-4 in his previous eight starts. He struck out six and walked two in six innings, allowing just two runners to reach second.

“Peralta, tonight, did a nice job of pitching backwards,” Reds manager David Bell said. “He got ahead with his offspeed pitches. He had a really good fastball, slider. He was able to mix in the changeup.”

Peralta credited an improved changeup with making a difference.

“Today, I was feeling more comfortable,” Peralta said.

Evan Peguero, Joel Payamps and Devin Williams followed with an inning each, with Williams getting his 22nd save in 24 chances.

Milwaukee has pitched three straight shutouts for the third time after April 19-21, 1990, and July 19-21, 2013.

William Contreras homered in the fourth and Owen Miller in the seventh. Andrew Abbott (4-2) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, and Miller homered off Buck Farmer.

Abbott tried to not think about the team-wide offensive slump.

“I don’t think there is a lot of pressure involved,” he said. “Our guys are putting in the work, taking BP, doing everything they can. Sometimes you got it. Sometimes you don’t, but they’re going to figure it out.”

After a rain delay of 1 hour, 16 minutes, Yelich hit an opposite-field drive to left on a fastball over the plate, his 12th homer this season and 21st of his career against the Reds.

″He just ambushed a fastball the first pitch of the game,” Abbott said. “I didn’t think it was going to get out. It did. You just have to bear down and don’t let them score more than one in an inning, if you can.”

HONORS

Cincinnati honored their 2023 Reds Hall of Fame inductees Bronson Arroyo, Danny Graves and Gabe Paul in pre-game ceremonies. Paul, who died in 1998, was Cincinnati’s traveling secretary and general manager.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: LHP Justin Wilson (Tommy John surgery) is with Triple-A Nashville and on rack to join Milwaukee at the end of July. “He needs to bounce back from fatigue and pitch with fatigue. He’s getting closer,” Counsell said. … RHP Jake Cousins (right shoulder inflammation) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Nashville.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee RHP Adrian Houser (3-2) is to start Sunday against Cincinnati RHP Ben Lively (4-5).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports