Italy's Lisa Boattin reacts agains a call by the referee during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup: Italy beat Argentina
Climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden waits for a hearing in a court in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, July 24, 2023. Thunberg appeared in court on Monday charged with disobeying law enforcement in connection with a protest in Malmo in southern Sweden last month. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Greta Thunberg appears in court
Flames rise during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes, Greece, Saturday, July 22, 2023. A large wildfire burning on the Greek island of Rhodes for a fifth day has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts. (Argyris Mantikos/Eurokinissi via AP)
Wildfires in Greece: new evacuations ordered
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Twitter’s new logo
Sports

Pérez issues a reminder of his ability with a strong performance at the Hungarian GP

Third placed Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing celebrates after the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
1 of 6 | 

Third placed Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing celebrates after the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Third placed Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing smiles on the podium after the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
2 of 6 | 

Third placed Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing smiles on the podium after the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Third placed Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium after the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
3 of 6 | 

Third placed Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium after the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing, left, sprays champagne with third placed Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing after winning the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
4 of 6 | 

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing, left, sprays champagne with third placed Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing after winning the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Third placed Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing, right,sprays champagne with second placed British Formula One driver Lando Norris of McLaren F1 Team after the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
5 of 6 | 

Third placed Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing, right,sprays champagne with second placed British Formula One driver Lando Norris of McLaren F1 Team after the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing, second right, poses with second placed British Formula One driver Lando Norris of McLaren F1 Team, left, and \third placed Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing after winning the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
6 of 6 | 

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing, second right, poses with second placed British Formula One driver Lando Norris of McLaren F1 Team, left, and \third placed Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing after winning the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JEROME PUGMIRE
 
Share

Sergio Pérez certainly picked the right moment to secure a Formula One podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

A third-place finish gave Pérez a 32nd career podium but his first at the Hungaroring. It also issued a timely reminder of his ability, and took some pressure off the Mexican veteran’s shoulders following a poor run of form.

This was only Pérez’s second podium in the past six races.

Other news
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needs only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas reacts after clocked the fastest time during the qualifying session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
Hamilton ends Verstappen’s string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton has taken his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix. In doing so he has ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s bid for a sixth straight pole.
Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari, left, steers his car followed by Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing during the third free practice ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
F1 agrees new 5-year deal to keep Hungarian GP on the calendar until 2032
Formula One has agreed a five-year contract extension to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on its calendar until 2032.
Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin arrives in the paddock ahead of the first practice session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
Ricciardo makes his return at the Hungarian GP where Alonso won his first race
Daniel Ricciardo is celebrating his unexpected return to Formula One at the Hungarian Grand Prix. It’s the same track where fellow veteran Fernando Alonso won his first race 20 years ago.

If that sounds reasonable, think again, because he’s in a dominant Red Bull car that has won all 11 races so far. Nine of them were for Max Verstappen, who clinched a seventh straight victory in typically assured style.

Pérez joined him in the Champagne-spraying celebrations, having started from the ninth spot on a track considered the toughest in F1 for passing aside from the street circuit at Monaco.

“This performance, this race, helps confidence,” the 33-year-old Pérez said. “From now on I just look forward to being on the podium every single weekend. Let’s keep it up.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was relieved and quick to praise Pérez.

“I think he drove a great race today. His recovery and overtaking was brave and his pace was fast,” Horner told race broadcaster Sky. “He was on fire.”

Having won two of the first four races this season, Pérez declared himself a championship contender — a claim he backed up by taking pole position at the Miami GP in May.

But after finishing second there behind Verstappen, his form started to nosedive to the extent that he’s already 110 points behind the runaway leader Verstappen, after just 11 races.

Heading into Hungary, Pérez had failed to qualify in the top 10 for five straight races — an aberration in such a fast car — in a spell which included a dismal 16th-place finish in Monaco.

To make things worse, he made a rookie-style error by crashing just three minutes into Friday’s first practice session in Hungary. It happened the same day that former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo made his F1 return with AlphaTauri — the Red Bull junior team.

That quickly sent the F1 rumor mill spinning into operation.

Speculation abounded that a strong second half of the season with AlphaTauri could even see Ricciardo taking Perez’s seat next year at Red Bull, such is the ruthless world of F1.

Pérez responded in the best way he could on Sunday, with one of his best performances for some time.

He made no errors and produced a couple of bold passing moves on Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. and Mercedes driver George Russell: the first on the inside, the next on the outside.

It was exactly the sort of audacity Pérez needed to show, and so felt like a vindication for Horner after publicly backing him.

“A race like that only gives you a huge amount of confidence,” Horner said. “For me, that was a statement drive today which says ‘Don’t write me off.’”

Another podium spot at the Belgian GP next weekend will take more pressure off Pérez heading into the mid-season break.

“You learn from mistakes, you become a better driver and you move on,” Verstappen said, supporting his teammate. “We’re first and second in the championship.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports