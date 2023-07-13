Brazil court detains a Peruvian soccer coach accused of racist acts

Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. An intense solar storm has the aurora borealis gracing the skies farther south than usual. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Northern lights forecast
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
Sports

Brazil court detains a Peruvian soccer coach accused of racist acts

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
 
Share

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian judge ordered a Peruvian fitness coach with soccer club Universitario remain in custody on Wednesday for allegedly making racist gestures to Corinthians fans during a Copa Sudamericana match the previous night.

Sao Paulo police arrested Sebastian Avellino at the NeoQuimica Arena after his team’s 1-0 loss to Corinthians on Tuesday in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana playoff. Three witnesses told police Avellino made monkey gestures to them.

Avellino can appeal the decision and apply for bail. The Universitario players and other staff left Brazil hours before the judge’s decision to keep Avellino detained.

Other news
The relatives of British journalist Dom Phillips and activists hold a large poster with his image, left, and that of Indigenous activist Bruno Pereira, with the Portuguese message: "Justice for Dom and Bruno" at the one-year anniversary commemoration since their murders, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, June 5, 2023. The two were were killed in the Amazon's Vale do Javari area. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
One year after their killing, loved ones pay tribute to duo slain in Amazon rainforest
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A year after the killing of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in the Amazon rainforest, friends, colleagues and family members gathered Monday in several Brazilian cities to honor their memory and pledge to carry forward their work.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a meeting regarding school security, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Educators, government security officials and school administrators have gathered to devise plans to deal with a wave of school violence that has left at least 4 children and one teacher dead. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Brazil’s Lula loses 1st minister after images during riot
SAO PAULO (AP) — President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva lost his first Cabinet member Wednesday after surveillance video showed the man present in the presidential palace as rioters trashed the building Jan. 8 while demanding the president’s ouster.

Universitario defended Avellino in a statement that said the arrest was “inadmissible, humiliating and outrageous.”

The Peruvian club accused the fans of attacking their staffer and then fabricating the racism accusation.

Racist incidents have tainted South American soccer club competitions in recent years, and many of those involve Brazilian fans being targeted by rival supporters, both home and away.

The sport’s South American governing body CONMEBOL in May last year approved harsher punishments for those involved in racist acts, but it hasn’t entirely stopped.

Since February, South America’s main club competitions — the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana — generated 10 cases of racism, including Tuesday’s. Nine of them have Brazilians as targets.

On Tuesday, CONMEBOL fined Paraguay club Libertad in $105,000 for a June 27 incident in which its fans racially abused Atletico Mineiro’s goalkeeper Everson.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports