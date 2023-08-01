Pfizer 2Q numbers tumble and COVID-19 vaccine, treatment sales dry up

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Bed Bath & Beyond relaunches online
FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third from left, both grandsons of Henrietta Lacks, and other descendants of Lacks, outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore, Oct. 4, 2021. The family of Henrietta Lacks is settling a lawsuit against a biotechnology company it accuses of improperly profiting from her cells. Their federal lawsuit in Baltimore claimed Thermo Fisher Scientific has made billions from tissue taken without the Black woman’s consent from her cervical cancer tumor. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, file)
Family of Henrietta Lacks settles lawsuit
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, Trader Joe's logo hangs on a mural at it's market in Cambridge, Mass. Trader Joe's is recalling a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects and cooked falafel over possible rocks, about one week after the grocery chain recalled two cookie products over similar concerns. The soup recall impacts Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup with “Use By” dates ranging from July 18 to September 15 of this year, according to a Thursday, July 27, 2023 announcement from the company. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Trader Joe’s recalls
FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board
FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
Business

Pfizer 2Q numbers tumble and COVID-19 vaccine, treatment sales dry up

FILE - A man walks by Pfizer headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New York. Pfizer reports reports earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FILE - A man walks by Pfizer headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New York. Pfizer reports reports earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

By TOM MURPHY
 
Share

Crumbling COVID-19 vaccine and treatment sales chopped Pfizer’s second-quarter earnings, but both the drugmaker and Wall Street expect a rebound in the back half of 2023.

Pfizer recorded no U.S. sales of its treatment, Paxlovid, in the recently completed quarter, as the company shifts to selling the pills on the commercial market after contracting with the government.

Paxlovid brought in only $143 million total sales during the quarter after recording $8 billion in last year’s quarter.

Sales of the vaccine Comirnaty also slid 83% to $1.49 billion in the quarter, as both products fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Other news
Children play with the water on a fountain during a heat wave, at Stavros Niarchos foundation Cultural Center in Athens, Friday, July 21, 2023. Heat in Greece is expected to grow worse during the weekend, approaching 44 Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) and the country will face one more heatwave episode by the end of July. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today
Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, N.C., after damage from severe weather. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Tornado damage to Pfizer plant unlikely to cause major drug supply shortages, FDA says
FILE - Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, N.C., after damage from severe weather. On Friday, July 21, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming the plant damaged by a tornado was stocked with the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

Both Pfizer’s leaders and analysts who follow the company had expected a sales drop in the quarter as inventories already on the market were used up. But they also expect a rebound later this year, as commercial sales take hold, COVID-19 cases climb and fall vaccination pushes begin.

Comirnaty, alone, has already generated well over $70 billion in sales for Pfizer since it launched at the end of 2020. The drugmaker has used the cash on several acquisitions to bolster its pipeline of future products.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told analysts on Tuesday that the company expects to have a better handle by the end of this year on how Paxlovid sales will play out in the future, as the market becomes more predictable.

Chief Financial Officer David Denton noted that the company was prepared to cut costs if sales of both products turn out lower than expected.

Overall, Pfizer’s profit sank 77% to $2.33 billion in the quarter while adjusted earnings totaled 67 cents per share. That topped average analyst expectations for 57 cents per share.

Revenue dropped 54% to $12.73 billon, which missed Street forecasts.

Outside Comirnaty and Paxlovid, Pfizer said its operational revenue grew 5% in the quarter. The drugmaker also produces several primary care drugs, cancer treatments and vaccines.

Pfizer also said Tuesday that it was maintaining its forecast for full-year earnings to range between $3.25 and $3.45 per share.

Analysts forecast earnings of $3.32 per share.

Shares of New York-based Pfizer Inc. slipped 26 cents to $35.80 in midday trading while broader indexes also were down slightly.