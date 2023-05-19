PGA Live Updates | Bryson DeChambeau officially in lead at PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Bryson DeChambeau watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau has the lead at the PGA Championship, his first time atop a leaderboard in a major since he won the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

That was assured when PGA Tour rookie Eric Cole returned to Oak Hill on Friday and sent his first shot on the sixth hole into the water and made double bogey.

DeChambeau opened with a 4-under 66 on Thursday and has a one-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners and Cole.

The first round was suspended Thursday night because of darkness, due to a two-hour frost delay at the start of the opening round. Cole was at 5 under and in the middle of the sixth fairway. He finished with three straight pars.

Phil Mickelson held it together until the very end. His shot from the rough stayed below the 18th green in more rough. He didn’t advance that to the green, chipped the next one 12 feet short and two-putted for double bogey. He wound up with a 73.

Even with the frost delay, the PGA Championship is back on schedule. The second round began as 30 players were finishing their first round. Justin Rose chipped in for birdie on his last hole for a 69, making it 16 players who broke par in the opening round.

The next task for Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm was to be among the top 70 and ties who make the cut.

DeChambeau plays in the afternoon.

