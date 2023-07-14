Harrison Frazar leads major Kaulig Companies Championship by 1 shot at midway point

Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party's Black Caucus, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
Jackson to step down from Rainbow PUSH
Sports

Harrison Frazar leads major Kaulig Companies Championship by 1 shot at midway point

 
Share

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Harrison Frazar found Firestone a bit more difficult than he did in his opening round but still managed a solid result, shooting a 2-under 68 on Friday for a one-shot lead over Stewart Cink at the midway point of the Kaulig Companies Championship.

The 51-year-old Frazar was at 7-under 133 in the fourth of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions. He had one PGA Tour victory in 409 career starts, the 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic, and has yet to win on the over-50 tour.

“As far as remembering how to win, no, it’s been a long time,” Frazar said. “Golf is a rhythm, golf is a balance. Just try to do everything the same and just try to do the best I can and see where they add up.”

Frazar made three birdies in his first six holes and held on from there, making two bogeys and one more birdie on the par-4 13th.

“A couple of short shots that landed pin-high and kind of bounced long, chipped in one of those. I just kind of hung in, just tried to keep fighting and tried to get the ball up and down realizing that this is a — it’s a hard golf course,” Frazar said.

Cink, who trailed Frazar and Steve Stricker by one after the opening round, also shot 68. Stricker, who won the first two PGA Tour Champions majors of the year, shot 73 to fall five shots off the lead.

Ernie Els (67) was two shots back and K.J. Choi (66) was alone in fourth, three shots off the lead.

Bernhard Langer, the 65-year-old who won the U.S. Senior Open two weeks ago to break the PGA Tour Champions career victory record, was six shots back after a 68.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports