Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
Sports

Utah to get a PGA Tour event for first time since 1963

 
Share

IVINS, Utah (AP) — The PGA Tour is returning to Utah next year for the first time since 1963, adding to its fall schedule as it switches back to a calendar year.

The Black Desert Championship makes its debut in the fall of 2024. The FedEx Cup Fall is for players trying to secure PGA Tour cards for the following season or acquire enough points to qualify for some of the $20 million tournaments.

It’s the second new tournament to the 2024 schedule. The PGA Tour previously announced the Myrtle Beach Classic next spring, which would be held the same week as an elevated event.

Other news
Jana Brough walks across pink-hued snow at Tony Grove Lake on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, near Logan, Utah. The snow's color has piqued the curiosities of hikers and campers throughout Utah this summer (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
‘Watermelon snow’ piques curiosities in Utah after abnormally wet winter
The presence of pinkish snow in the Rocky Mountains is piquing the curiosities of hikers, campers and photo-seekers this summer and raising a host of questions about nature, health and climate.
FILE - The Bible is read aloud at the Utah Capitol, Nov. 25, 2013. The Bible will return to the shelves in a northern Utah school district that provoked an outcry after it banned them from middle and elementary schools. The Davis School District said in a statement on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, that its board had determined the sacred text was age-appropriate for all school libraries. (Steve Griffin/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)
Utah school district returns the Bible to shelves after appeals and outcry
The Bible will return to the shelves in a northern Utah school district that provoked an outcry after it banned it from middle and elementary schools last month.
FILE - Chris performs during the headlining drag show as part of the RaYnbow Collective's Back to School Pride Night for BYU students at Kiwanis Park in Provo, Utah on Sept. 3, 2022. A federal judge has granted the request Friday, June 17, 2023, of an Utah-based group that organizes drag performances for a preliminary injunction, directing the city of St. George to issue a permit for the group to host an all-ages drag show in a public park and calling the attempt of city officials to stop the show unconstitutional. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)
A Utah city violated the First Amendment in denying a drag show permit, judge rules
The city of St. George must issue a permit for a Utah-based group that organizes drag performances to host an all-ages drag show in a public park.
Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a bail hearing Monday, June 12, 2023, in Park City, Utah. A judge ruled to keep her in custody for the duration of her trial. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
Kouri Richins, Utah mom accused of killing husband and then writing book about grief, denied bail
A Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, then wrote a children’s book about grieving, will remain in jail for the duration of her trial.

Black Desert Resort, with Utah’s red rock mountains as the back drop, also will host a new LPGA Tour event starting in 2025.

The PGA Tour first was held in Utah in 1930 when Harry “Lighthorse” Cooper won the Salt Lake Open. Utah last held a tournament in 1963 when Tommy Jacobs won the Utah Open Invitational.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports