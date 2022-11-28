Young, Hawks set for matchup with the 76ers

Atlanta Hawks (11-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (11-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : 76ers -1; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks face the Philadelphia 76ers. Young ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game.

The 76ers are 9-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia leads the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing 106.0 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Hawks have gone 8-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks seventh in the league with 44.6 rebounds per game. Clint Capela paces the Hawks with 11.9.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 121-109 on Nov. 13. Joel Embiid scored 42 points points to help lead the 76ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 19.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Young is shooting 40.5% and averaging 28.2 points for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 109.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 111.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Matisse Thybulle: out (ankle), Joel Embiid: out (foot), Jaden Springer: out (quad), James Harden: out (foot), Tyrese Maxey: out (foot).

Hawks: Clint Capela: out (dental), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .