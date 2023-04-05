Miami visits Philadelphia after Embiid’s 52-point game

Miami Heat (42-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (52-27, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Miami Heat after Joel Embiid scored 52 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 103-101 win against the Boston Celtics.

The 76ers are 32-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 25.0 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 10.8.

The Heat are 22-27 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference scoring 11.4 fast break points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The 76ers won 119-96 in the last matchup on March 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Harris is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 28.4 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Bam Adebayo is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 113.0 points, 39.5 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 112.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Heat: Nikola Jovic: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .