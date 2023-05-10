Harden and the 76ers look to clinch series against Boston

Boston Celtics (57-25, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (54-28, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : 76ers -2; over/under is 214.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: 76ers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the Boston Celtics in game six. The 76ers won the last meeting 115-103 on May 9 led by 33 points from Joel Embiid, while Jayson Tatum scored 36 points for the Celtics.

The 76ers are 34-18 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Celtics are 11-5 against the rest of their division. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference with 26.7 assists per game led by Marcus Smart averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 22.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jaylen Brown is scoring 26.6 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 108.8 points, 44.8 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points per game.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 118.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .