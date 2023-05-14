Boston, Philadelphia set for game 7 matchup

Philadelphia 76ers (54-28, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (57-25, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Celtics -6.5; over/under is 201

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers in game seven of the Eastern Conference second round. The Celtics defeated the 76ers 95-86 in the last matchup. Marcus Smart led the Celtics with 22 points, and Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 26 points.

The Celtics are 11-5 against the rest of their division. Boston is 5-8 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 76ers are 10-6 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 25.2 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 10.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Brown is shooting 49.1% and averaging 26.6 points for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Harden is averaging 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 20.9 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 115.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 104.0 points, 43.6 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out (knee).

76ers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .