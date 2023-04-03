Embiid, 76ers square off against the Celtics

Boston Celtics (54-24, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (51-27, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : 76ers -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics take on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in Eastern Conference play Tuesday.

The 76ers are 8-6 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia averages 115.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Celtics are 9-4 in division play. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 7.8.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Celtics won 110-107 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points, and Embiid led the 76ers with 41 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is shooting 54.2% and averaging 33.0 points for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Brown is averaging 26.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 27.0 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 114.8 points, 42.0 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 121.8 points, 45.4 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Tobias Harris: day to day (illness).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out (knee), Robert Williams III: day to day (knee), Al Horford: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .