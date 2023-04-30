Celtics open second round against the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (54-28, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (57-25, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Celtics -9; over/under is 213.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Celtics host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the Eastern Conference second round. Boston went 3-1 against Philadelphia during the regular season. The 76ers won the last regular season meeting 103-101 on April 5 led by 52 points from Joel Embiid, while Derrick White scored 26 points for the Celtics.

The Celtics are 34-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks seventh in the NBA with 45.3 rebounds led by Jayson Tatum averaging 8.8.

The 76ers are 10-6 in division matchups. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.2 points per game and is shooting 48.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

James Harden is averaging 21 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 18.6 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 56.5% over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 46.1 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 111.0 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out (knee).

76ers: Danuel House Jr.: day to day (illness), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .