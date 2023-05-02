Philadelphia takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Boston

Philadelphia 76ers (54-28, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (57-25, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Celtics -9; over/under is 218.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: 76ers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The 76ers won the last meeting 119-115 on May 1 led by 45 points from James Harden, while Jayson Tatum scored 39 points for the Celtics.

The Celtics have gone 11-5 against division opponents. Boston is seventh in the league with 26.7 assists per game. Marcus Smart leads the Celtics averaging 6.3.

The 76ers are 10-6 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 25.2 assists per game led by Harden averaging 10.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Harden is averaging 21 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 118.0 points, 45.6 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 111.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out (knee).

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .