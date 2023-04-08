Philadelphia visits Brooklyn following overtime win against Atlanta

Philadelphia 76ers (53-28, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (45-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the Brooklyn Nets following the 76ers’ 136-131 overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Nets are 7-8 in division play. Brooklyn is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.5 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The 76ers are 9-6 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.0 points per game and is shooting 48.7%.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The 76ers won 101-98 in the last matchup on Feb. 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Bridges is shooting 46.8% and averaging 20.4 points for the Nets. Cameron Johnson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Jalen McDaniels is averaging 9.5 points for the 76ers. Georges Niang is averaging 7.8 points over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, 42.5 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 39.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out for season (knee).

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (calf), Tobias Harris: out (hip), James Harden: out (achilles), Tyrese Maxey: out (neck), P.J. Tucker: out (calf), De’Anthony Melton: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .