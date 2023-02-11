Embiid, Philadelphia set for matchup against Brooklyn

Philadelphia 76ers (35-19, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (33-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Nets -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with Brooklyn. He ranks second in the league averaging 33.3 points per game.

The Nets are 6-5 against division opponents. Brooklyn is second in the league shooting 39.2% from deep, led by Day’Ron Sharpe shooting 80.0% from 3-point range.

The 76ers are 20-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia scores 114.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 137-133 on Jan. 26. Tyrese Maxey scored 27 points to help lead the 76ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Simmons is averaging 7.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Nets. Nicolas Claxton is averaging 14.5 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 71.6% over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

Embiid is shooting 53.6% and averaging 33.3 points for the 76ers. James Harden is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 118.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 116.3 points, 41.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Nic Claxton: day to day (hamstring), Seth Curry: out (adductor).

76ers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .