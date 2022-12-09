Durant and Brooklyn visit Embiid and the 76ers

Brooklyn Nets (8-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant meet when Philadelphia takes on Brooklyn. Embiid is second in the NBA averaging 32.3 points per game and Durant is fifth in the league averaging 30.4 points per game.

The 76ers are 1-3 against Atlantic Division teams. Philadelphia scores 108.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Nets are 2-0 against the rest of the division. Brooklyn is 4- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, while averaging 22.9 points and 4.4 assists. Embiid is averaging 24.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Durant is averaging 30.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 blocks for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 108.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points per game.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 110.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Furkan Korkmaz: day to day (knee), Tobias Harris: day to day (hip), Jaden Springer: day to day (quad), James Harden: out (foot), Tyrese Maxey: out (foot).

Nets: Nic Claxton: out (personal), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .