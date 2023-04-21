76ers look to secure series win over the Nets

Philadelphia 76ers (54-28, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (45-37, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Nets -6; over/under is 208.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers look to clinch the series over the Brooklyn Nets in game four of the Eastern Conference first round. The 76ers defeated the Nets 102-97 in the last matchup. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 25 points, and Mikal Bridges led the Nets with 26 points.

The Nets are 30-22 against conference opponents. Brooklyn is the worst team in the Eastern Conference recording 40.5 rebounds per game led by Nicolas Claxton averaging 9.2.

The 76ers have gone 34-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 17.3 points and 6.5 assists for the Nets. Bridges is averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Joel Embiid is averaging 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 107.1 points, 38.9 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 113.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out for season (knee).

76ers: Danuel House Jr.: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .