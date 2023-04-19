Philadelphia visits Brooklyn with 2-0 series lead

Philadelphia 76ers (54-28, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (45-37, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Nets -4.5; over/under is 208.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The 76ers won the last matchup 96-84 on April 17 led by 33 points from Tyrese Maxey, while Cameron Johnson scored 28 points for the Nets.

The Nets are 30-22 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn has a 10-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 76ers are 34-18 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is 10-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Bridges is averaging 20.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Nets. Johnson is averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

Joel Embiid is averaging 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 108.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 113.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out for season (knee).

76ers: None listed.

