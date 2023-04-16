Harden and the 76ers host Brooklyn with 1-0 series lead

Brooklyn Nets (45-37, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (54-28, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : 76ers -10; over/under is 215

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The 76ers won the last matchup 121-101 on April 15 led by 26 points from Joel Embiid, while Mikal Bridges scored 30 points for the Nets.

The 76ers are 10-6 in division matchups. Philadelphia is eighth in the league with 14.7 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 6.0.

The Nets are 7-9 against Atlantic Division opponents. Brooklyn is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.4 points per game and is shooting 48.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is shooting 44.1% and averaging 21.0 points for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bridges is averaging 20.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Nets. Cameron Johnson is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 112.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Nets: Ben Simmons: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .