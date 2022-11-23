Charlotte plays Philadelphia on 5-game home slide

Philadelphia 76ers (9-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-14, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Hornets -4; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Philadelphia looking to break its five-game home losing streak.

The Hornets have gone 2-10 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 76ers are 7-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks last in the league scoring 42.0 points per game in the paint.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Oubre Jr. is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Hornets. P.J. Washington is averaging 15.7 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Tobias Harris is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 106.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 108.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: out (quad).

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (foot), Jaden Springer: out (quad), James Harden: out (foot), Tyrese Maxey: out (foot).

___

