Philadelphia puts home win streak on the line against Chicago

Chicago Bulls (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the 76ers play Chicago.

The 76ers are 15-9 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 108.7 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Bulls are 15-11 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 30 the 76ers won 114-109 led by 25 points from Joel Embiid, while DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points for the Bulls.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is averaging 33.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 blocks for the 76ers. James Harden is averaging 22.3 points, six rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

DeRozan is shooting 50.5% and averaging 26.6 points for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 116.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 119.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: out (foot).

Bulls: Tony Bradley: out (personal), Alex Caruso: day to day (ankle), Javonte Green: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .