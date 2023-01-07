Embiid, 76ers set for matchup with the Pistons

Philadelphia 76ers (23-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (11-31, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup against Detroit. He ranks second in the NBA averaging 33.5 points per game.

The Pistons have gone 4-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 43.0 rebounds. Jalen Duren leads the Pistons with 8.5 boards.

The 76ers are 15-10 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.6 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers defeated the Pistons 113-93 in their last meeting on Dec. 22. Embiid led the 76ers with 22 points, and Jaden Ivey led the Pistons with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bojan Bogdanovic is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Pistons. Ivey is averaging 13.3 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Embiid is averaging 33.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 blocks for the 76ers. De’Anthony Melton is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 115.8 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Isaiah Livers: out (shoulder).

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .