Philadelphia faces Golden State, seeks 8th straight road win

Philadelphia 76ers (49-23, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (38-36, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its seven-game road win streak alive when the 76ers face Golden State.

The Warriors are 29-7 in home games. Golden State is 19-16 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The 76ers are 23-12 on the road. Philadelphia is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 14.8 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 3.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 118-106 in the last matchup on Dec. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 29.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Joel Embiid is averaging 33.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 120.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.6 points per game.

76ers: 9-1, averaging 123.0 points, 44.2 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Gary Payton II: out (adductor), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist).

76ers: Jalen McDaniels: out (hip), James Harden: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .