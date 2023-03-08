Indiana faces Houston after Haliburton’s 40-point performance

Houston Rockets (15-50, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (29-37, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts the Houston Rockets after Tyrese Haliburton scored 40 points in the Indiana Pacers’ 147-143 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Pacers have gone 18-16 in home games. Indiana has an 8-7 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rockets have gone 6-27 away from home. Houston averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 5-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pacers won the last matchup 99-91 on Nov. 19, with Haliburton scoring 19 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haliburton is averaging 20.6 points, 10.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Jalen Green is averaging 21.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Rockets. Kenyon Martin Jr. is averaging 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 120.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.1 points per game.

Rockets: 2-8, averaging 108.1 points, 45.4 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Kendall Brown: out (tibia), Aaron Nesmith: day to day (hip).

Rockets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .