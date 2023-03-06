Embiid, Philadelphia set for matchup against Indiana

Philadelphia 76ers (41-22, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (29-36, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Pacers -7

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Indiana Pacers. Embiid ranks second in the league scoring 33.0 points per game.

The Pacers are 20-18 in conference games. Indiana averages 26.6 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by Tyrese Haliburton with 10.1.

The 76ers are 24-15 in conference games. Philadelphia is third in the NBA allowing only 110.7 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 129-126 in overtime on Jan. 5. James Harden scored 26 points to help lead the 76ers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haliburton is averaging 20.3 points, 10.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Harden is averaging 22.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 10.6 assists for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 29.1 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 116.9 points, 37.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 115.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Kendall Brown: out (tibia), Aaron Nesmith: day to day (hip).

76ers: Tobias Harris: day to day (calf), P.J. Tucker: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .