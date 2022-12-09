Davis and the Lakers take on the 76ers

Los Angeles Lakers (10-14, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (12-12, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers face the Philadelphia 76ers. Davis is ninth in the league scoring 27.3 points per game.

The 76ers have gone 7-5 in home games. Philadelphia ranks last in the Eastern Conference scoring 44.2 points per game in the paint.

The Lakers have gone 4-8 away from home. Los Angeles is 6-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Harris is scoring 16.9 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 20.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

Davis is shooting 59.0% and averaging 27.3 points for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 109.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 119.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Tyrese Maxey: out (foot), Georges Niang: day to day (foot).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Patrick Beverley: out (knee), Anthony Davis: out (illness), Wenyen Gabriel: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .